"Delicata situazione sanitaria a Olbia" annullato il Festival intenazionale del Mirto 2021

<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Arial; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">OLBIA. La settima edizione di Mirtò non avrà luogo. Con grande dispiacere gli organizzatori, valutando la delicata situazione sanitaria a Olbia, hanno deciso di annullare il Festival, viste le difficoltà tecniche e organizzative. Tutti gli spettacoli in programma dunque sono stati cancellati dal cartellone di eventi.



