Calendario dell'anagrafe canina in Gallura, ecco il programma del mese di novembre

; ma anche ai Comuni (abilitati alla registrazione) e ai Veterinari libero professionisti autorizzati. Il Servizio veterinario comunica che, in assenza di prenotazioni, il veterinario non sarà presente nel comune, pertanto l’anagrafe verrà rinviata di un mese o sino a quando non vi saranno prenotazioni. Inoltre, considerato che nell’ultimo anno in alcuni Comuni il numero degli animali prenotati per ciascuna seduta è stato relativamente basso, il servizio verrà garantito mensilmente presso i Comuni di Olbia, Arzachena, Tempio Pausania e Santa Teresa mentre negli altri Comuni avrà cadenza bimestrale (Marzo, Maggio, Luglio, Settembre, Novembre). Si comunica inoltre che, in attuazione del Piano Regionale di Prevenzione, per alcuni soggetti è possibile fissare giornate dedicate con interventi presso le sedi dei richiedenti (come ad esempio le associazioni di volontariato, compagnie di caccia, aziende zootecniche). Gli interessati possono presentare la richiesta al servizio Veterinario per concordare la data. Chi non avesse ancora ottemperato a tale obbligo, deve provvedervi al più presto. Cosa fare per iscrivere il proprio cane all’anagrafe canina della Assl di Olbia ? Il proprietario deve rivolgersi: - al Servizio Veterinario dell’Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia - ad un medico Veterinario libero professionista, accreditato dalla Assl. I veterinario provvedono a inserire sotto la cute del cane un microchip che consentirà di identificherà in modo univoco e permanente il cane e, contemporaneamente, iscrivere il cane nell'anagrafe canina della Regione Sardegna. Calendario dell’anagrafe canina del mese di NOVEMBRE Il Servizio di Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia ricorda alla popolazione che per una migliore erogazione del Servizio è necessario prenotare l’intervento nel proprio Comune di residenza (il recapito telefonico da contattare viene inserito tra parentesi al fianco del Comune). 11.11.2019 – Nel comune di Arzachena (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 0789/81111 - 849121); Padru (10.00 – 10.30) (tel. 0789/454017); Budduso’ (10.00 – 10.30) (tel. 079/7159009);Loiri Porto San Paolo (ore 11.00 – 11.30) (tel. 0789/415013 – 348/6549351); Alà dei Sardi (11.30 – 12.00) (tel. 079/7239003); Berchidda (15.00 – 15.45) (tel. 079/7039008); Oschiri (16.30 – 17.00) (tel. 079/7349106 - 107); 12.11.2019 - Nel comune di Budoni (10.00 – 10.45) (0784/844007 - 843001); Sant’Antonio di Gallura (10.00 – 10.45) (079/669013); San Teodoro (11.15 – 12.00) (tel. 0784/852010); 13.11.2019 - Nel comune di Telti (08.30 – 09.30) (0789/43007); Monti (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 0789/478223); 14.11.2019 - Nel comune di Palau (09.00 – 09.45) (0789/770860-63-66); La Maddalena, canile (10.45 -11.30) (0789/790672); 19.11.2019 - Nel comune di Badesi (ore 08.30 – 09.30) (tel. 079/683155); Trinità d’Agultu e Vignola (10.00 - 10.45) (tel. 079/6109920); 20.11.2019 – Nel comune di Santa Teresa di Gallura (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 0789/740907); 22.11.2019 – Nel comune di Tempio Pausania (08.30 – 09.30) (079/679943); Aglientu (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 079/6579115); Luogosanto (10.00 – 11.00) (tel. 079/5621929); Bortigiadas (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 079/627014); 26.11.2019 - Nel comune di Calangianus (08.30 – 09.30) (079/6600218 - 336/243875; Luras (09.45 – 10.15) (tel. 079/645205); 27.11.2019 - Nel comune di Olbia, al piano terra della struttura sanitaria San Giovanni di Dio, con ingresso da via Borromini (ore 09.00 – 12.00) (tel. 0789/52002); 29.11.2019 - Nel comune di Golfo Aranci (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 0789/612921); Informazioni sul calendario dell’anagrafe canina possono esser fornite anche da ciascun ufficio comunale.

Per il territorio della Gallura eventuali variazioni, come la proprietà, il luogo di detenzione del cane, lo smarrimento, furto e anche il decesso, possono essere segnalati al Servizio Veterinario dell’Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia, presso la struttura San Giovanni di Dio; è possibile contattare il Servizio componendo il numero 0789/ 552220, o al fax 0789/552101 o all’indirizzo mail animali.affezione.olbia@atssardegna.it