Calendario dell'anagrafe canina in Gallura, ecco il programma del mese di novembre

<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">OLBIA. Il calendario dell’Anagrafe canina della Assl di Olbia del mese di novembre: l’Area Socio sanitaria ricorda l’obbligo per i proprietari di cani di iscrivere l’animale al registro dell’anagrafe canina e anche l’obbligo di segnalare ogni eventuale variazione in merito al possesso dell’animale.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Il Servizio Veterinario dell’Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia ricorda che i proprietari di cani hanno l’obbligo di iscrivere il proprio cane in anagrafe entro 15 giorni dal momento in cui ne entra in possesso e possibilmente entro due mesi dalla nascita del cucciolo o prima della loro eventuale cessione.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Per il territorio della Gallura eventuali variazioni, come la proprietà, il luogo di detenzione del cane, lo smarrimento, furto e anche il decesso, possono essere segnalati al Servizio Veterinario dell’Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia, presso la struttura San Giovanni di Dio; è possibile contattare il Servizio componendo il numero 0789/ 552220, o al fax 0789/552101 o all’indirizzo mail animali.affezione.olbia@atssardegna.it<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">; ma anche ai Comuni (abilitati alla registrazione) e ai Veterinari libero professionisti autorizzati.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Il Servizio veterinario comunica che, in assenza di prenotazioni, il veterinario non sarà presente nel comune, pertanto l’anagrafe verrà rinviata di un mese o sino a quando non vi saranno prenotazioni.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Inoltre, considerato che nell’ultimo anno in alcuni Comuni il numero degli animali prenotati per ciascuna seduta è stato relativamente basso, il servizio verrà garantito mensilmente presso i Comuni di Olbia, Arzachena, Tempio Pausania e Santa Teresa mentre negli altri Comuni avrà cadenza bimestrale (Marzo, Maggio, Luglio, Settembre, Novembre).
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Si comunica inoltre che, in attuazione del Piano Regionale di Prevenzione, per alcuni soggetti è possibile fissare giornate dedicate con interventi presso le sedi dei richiedenti (come ad esempio le associazioni di volontariato, compagnie di caccia, aziende zootecniche).
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Gli interessati possono presentare la richiesta al servizio Veterinario per concordare la data.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Chi non avesse ancora ottemperato a tale obbligo, deve provvedervi al più presto.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Cosa fare per iscrivere il proprio cane all’anagrafe canina della Assl di Olbia ?
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Il proprietario deve rivolgersi:
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">- <span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">al Servizio Veterinario dell’Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">- <span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">ad un medico Veterinario libero professionista, accreditato dalla Assl.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">I veterinario provvedono a inserire sotto la cute del cane un microchip che consentirà di identificherà in modo univoco e permanente il cane e, contemporaneamente, iscrivere il cane nell'anagrafe canina della Regione Sardegna.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Calendario dell’anagrafe canina del mese di NOVEMBRE
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Il Servizio di Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia ricorda alla popolazione che per una migliore erogazione del Servizio è necessario prenotare l’intervento nel proprio Comune di residenza (il recapito telefonico da contattare viene inserito tra parentesi al fianco del Comune).
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">11.11.2019 – Nel comune di Arzachena (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 0789/81111 - 849121); Padru (10.00 – 10.30) (tel. 0789/454017); Budduso’ (10.00 – 10.30) (tel. 079/7159009);Loiri Porto San Paolo (ore 11.00 – 11.30) (tel. 0789/415013 – 348/6549351); Alà dei Sardi (11.30 – 12.00) (tel. 079/7239003); Berchidda (15.00 – 15.45) (tel. 079/7039008); Oschiri (16.30 – 17.00) (tel. 079/7349106 - 107);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">12.11.2019 - Nel comune di Budoni (10.00 – 10.45) (0784/844007 - 843001); Sant’Antonio di Gallura (10.00 – 10.45) (079/669013); San Teodoro (11.15 – 12.00) (tel. 0784/852010);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">13.11.2019 - Nel comune di Telti (08.30 – 09.30) (0789/43007);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Monti (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 0789/478223);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">14.11.2019 - Nel comune di Palau (09.00 – 09.45) (0789/770860-63-66);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">La Maddalena, canile (10.45 -11.30) (0789/790672);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">19.11.2019 - Nel comune di Badesi (ore 08.30 – 09.30) (tel. 079/683155); Trinità d’Agultu e Vignola (10.00 - 10.45) (tel. 079/6109920);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">20.11.2019 – Nel comune di Santa Teresa di Gallura (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 0789/740907);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">22.11.2019 – Nel comune di Tempio Pausania (08.30 – 09.30) (079/679943); Aglientu (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 079/6579115); Luogosanto (10.00 – 11.00) (tel. 079/5621929); Bortigiadas (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 079/627014);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">26.11.2019 - Nel comune di Calangianus (08.30 – 09.30) (079/6600218 - 336/243875; Luras (09.45 – 10.15) (tel. 079/645205);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">27.11.2019 - Nel comune di Olbia, al piano terra della struttura sanitaria San Giovanni di Dio, con ingresso da via Borromini (ore 09.00 – 12.00) (tel. 0789/52002);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">29.11.2019 - Nel comune di Golfo Aranci (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 0789/612921);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Informazioni sul calendario dell’anagrafe canina possono esser fornite anche da ciascun ufficio comunale.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Il Servizio Veterinario dell’Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia ricorda che i proprietari di cani hanno l’obbligo di iscrivere il proprio cane in anagrafe entro 15 giorni dal momento in cui ne entra in possesso e possibilmente entro due mesi dalla nascita del cucciolo o prima della loro eventuale cessione.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Per il territorio della Gallura eventuali variazioni, come la proprietà, il luogo di detenzione del cane, lo smarrimento, furto e anche il decesso, possono essere segnalati al Servizio Veterinario dell’Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia, presso la struttura San Giovanni di Dio; è possibile contattare il Servizio componendo il numero 0789/ 552220, o al fax 0789/552101 o all’indirizzo mail animali.affezione.olbia@atssardegna.it<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">; ma anche ai Comuni (abilitati alla registrazione) e ai Veterinari libero professionisti autorizzati.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Il Servizio veterinario comunica che, in assenza di prenotazioni, il veterinario non sarà presente nel comune, pertanto l’anagrafe verrà rinviata di un mese o sino a quando non vi saranno prenotazioni.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Inoltre, considerato che nell’ultimo anno in alcuni Comuni il numero degli animali prenotati per ciascuna seduta è stato relativamente basso, il servizio verrà garantito mensilmente presso i Comuni di Olbia, Arzachena, Tempio Pausania e Santa Teresa mentre negli altri Comuni avrà cadenza bimestrale (Marzo, Maggio, Luglio, Settembre, Novembre).
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Si comunica inoltre che, in attuazione del Piano Regionale di Prevenzione, per alcuni soggetti è possibile fissare giornate dedicate con interventi presso le sedi dei richiedenti (come ad esempio le associazioni di volontariato, compagnie di caccia, aziende zootecniche).
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Gli interessati possono presentare la richiesta al servizio Veterinario per concordare la data.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Chi non avesse ancora ottemperato a tale obbligo, deve provvedervi al più presto.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Cosa fare per iscrivere il proprio cane all’anagrafe canina della Assl di Olbia ?
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Il proprietario deve rivolgersi:
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">- <span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">al Servizio Veterinario dell’Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">- <span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">ad un medico Veterinario libero professionista, accreditato dalla Assl.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">I veterinario provvedono a inserire sotto la cute del cane un microchip che consentirà di identificherà in modo univoco e permanente il cane e, contemporaneamente, iscrivere il cane nell'anagrafe canina della Regione Sardegna.
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Calendario dell’anagrafe canina del mese di NOVEMBRE
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Il Servizio di Igiene degli allevamenti e delle produzioni zootecniche della Assl di Olbia ricorda alla popolazione che per una migliore erogazione del Servizio è necessario prenotare l’intervento nel proprio Comune di residenza (il recapito telefonico da contattare viene inserito tra parentesi al fianco del Comune).
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">11.11.2019 – Nel comune di Arzachena (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 0789/81111 - 849121); Padru (10.00 – 10.30) (tel. 0789/454017); Budduso’ (10.00 – 10.30) (tel. 079/7159009);Loiri Porto San Paolo (ore 11.00 – 11.30) (tel. 0789/415013 – 348/6549351); Alà dei Sardi (11.30 – 12.00) (tel. 079/7239003); Berchidda (15.00 – 15.45) (tel. 079/7039008); Oschiri (16.30 – 17.00) (tel. 079/7349106 - 107);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">12.11.2019 - Nel comune di Budoni (10.00 – 10.45) (0784/844007 - 843001); Sant’Antonio di Gallura (10.00 – 10.45) (079/669013); San Teodoro (11.15 – 12.00) (tel. 0784/852010);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">13.11.2019 - Nel comune di Telti (08.30 – 09.30) (0789/43007);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Monti (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 0789/478223);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">14.11.2019 - Nel comune di Palau (09.00 – 09.45) (0789/770860-63-66);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">La Maddalena, canile (10.45 -11.30) (0789/790672);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">19.11.2019 - Nel comune di Badesi (ore 08.30 – 09.30) (tel. 079/683155); Trinità d’Agultu e Vignola (10.00 - 10.45) (tel. 079/6109920);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">20.11.2019 – Nel comune di Santa Teresa di Gallura (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 0789/740907);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">22.11.2019 – Nel comune di Tempio Pausania (08.30 – 09.30) (079/679943); Aglientu (09.00 – 10.00) (tel. 079/6579115); Luogosanto (10.00 – 11.00) (tel. 079/5621929); Bortigiadas (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 079/627014);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">26.11.2019 - Nel comune di Calangianus (08.30 – 09.30) (079/6600218 - 336/243875; Luras (09.45 – 10.15) (tel. 079/645205);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">27.11.2019 - Nel comune di Olbia, al piano terra della struttura sanitaria San Giovanni di Dio, con ingresso da via Borromini (ore 09.00 – 12.00) (tel. 0789/52002);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">29.11.2019 - Nel comune di Golfo Aranci (10.00 – 10.45) (tel. 0789/612921);
<span style="caret-color: #0; color: #0; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;">Informazioni sul calendario dell’anagrafe canina possono esser fornite anche da ciascun ufficio comunale.
© Riproduzione non consentita senza l'autorizzazione della redazione